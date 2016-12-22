Oregon State hires Scott Barnes as athletic director

0:30 Big waves come to Pismo Beach ahead of rainstorm Pause

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

0:52 Scenes from a rainy day on the Central Coast

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made