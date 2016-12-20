Hermanson's big first half sets the tone for No. 19 Gaels

Calvin Hermanson scored 18 of his 19 points in the first half and No. 19 Saint Mary's beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67-46 on Tuesday night.
Jock Landale added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Gaels (9-1), who have won three straight since suffering its only loss of the season against Texas-Arlington on Dec. 8.
Hermanson scored 10 of the Gaels' first 17 points then had eight straight including two 3-pointers to cap a 12-0 run in the first half.
The game was interrupted briefly in the second half when Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Ehab Amin appeared to run into a young girl who had walked onto the court to dry a wet area. The child appeared uninjured but was carried away to be examined.
Saint Mary's had to hold off a second-half charge by the Islanders (7-3) in only the second game between the schools.
After Rashawn Thomas made two free throws to pull Texas A&M-CC within 55-46 with 5:36 remaining, Joe Rahon made a free throw and a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired. Landale added a basket off a feed from Emmett Naar, Jordan Ford had a 3 and Tanner Krebs scored as the Gaels ended the game on a 12-0 run.
Thomas finished with a season-high 22 points with eight rebounds. He had two blocked shots to set the school career record with 171.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M-CC: The Islanders remained winless in 11 games against Top 25 teams but they had their chances in this one. The offense went cold down the stretch, as coach Willis Wilson's team was held without a field goal over the final 6:57.
Saint Mary's: With three straight convincing wins since their lone loss the Gaels are definitely back on track. They had some problems putting the Islanders away but had a good enough cushion to hold them off.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Gaels have bounced back nicely and have another home game to keep the streak going. That they won fairly convincingly without Naar having a big game is a positive.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M CC: The Islanders travel to play at Oklahoma State on Thursday afternoon.
Saint Mary's: Hosts South Carolina State on Thursday night.
