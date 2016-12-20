Thomas leads Iowa State past MVSU 88-60

Senior Matt Thomas scored a career-high 23 points to lead Iowa State past Mississippi Valley State 88-60 on Tuesday, helping the Cyclones post back-to-back wins for the first time in a month.
Naz Mitrou-Long had 19 points and Monte Morris scored 13 for the Cyclones (8-3), who shot 50 percent from 3-point range.
But Iowa State, plagued by turnovers, let winless Mississippi Valley State (0-12) rip off a 16-3 run in the first half and trailed the winless Delta Devils 25-24 at one point.
The Cyclones eventually overwhelmed MVSU, jumping ahead 78-53 on a Thomas layup with just over six minutes left.
Isaac Williams and Darrell Riley each scored 18 for the Delta Devils. They were outrebounded 43-28.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State: The Cyclones' non-conference record is just eighth-best in the Big 12, which entered Tuesday with half of its members at 10-1 or better. Iowa State is much more likely to finish in the middle of the league than at the top of it — but the Cyclones at least have a lot more depth than it did in 2015-16. Still, letting one of the nation's worst teams hang around until well into the second half isn't a good look for the Cyclones.
Mississippi Valley State: The Delta Devils open the season with 14 straight road games. But they'll stay in central Iowa to face Drake on Thursday — a game they can win. The Bulldogs are 1-10.
UP NEXT
Iowa State opens Big 12 play on Dec. 30 when it hosts Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are 10-1, but their schedule has been far from taxing.
MVSU will travel just 35 miles south to face Drake Thursday.
