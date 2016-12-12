Women's Top 25 Capsules

Brionna Jones had 25 points and 14 rebounds, helping No. 4 Maryland to another dominant win over in-state foe Loyola, 79-60 on Monday night.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 17 points for Maryland, which has started the season 11-0 for the second consecutive year. The Terrapins scored 21 points off 23 turnovers.
Maryland has won its last 17 meetings against Loyola and leads the all-time series 22-3.
Bri Betz-White led Loyola (4-6) with 17 points, while Lauren Daugherty added 16. Carly Monzo and Stephanie Karcz had 10 points apiece for the Greyhounds, who were out-rebounded 44-23.
NO. 25 OREGON 87, CLEMSON 59
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Sabrina Ionescu had her second-career triple-double, Oti Gildon tied a career best with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Oregon beat Clemson.
Ionescu hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Ruthy Hebard made 7 of 9 shots, scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Maite Cazorla added 14 points and Lexi Bando scored 10 for the Ducks.
Ionescu had Oregon's first triple-double since 1988 in an 86-49 win over Hawaii on Nov. 26.
