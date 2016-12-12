AP source: Alabama's Lane Kiffin agrees to take FAU job

A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin has agreed in principle to become the next coach at Florida Atlantic.
The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither side had revealed anything publicly, said the school was preparing an announcement likely to come later Monday.
Kiffin has been the offensive coordinator at Alabama for the last three seasons, helping the Crimson Tide win last season's national championship and get back to the College Football Playoff with the No. 1 ranking this year.
He has been frequently mentioned for other jobs. The former USC, Tennessee and Oakland Raiders head coach also was believed to be a candidate for now-filled openings at Oregon and Houston in recent days.
FAU was 3-9 this season.
Comments