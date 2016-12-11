Did the Giants expose the Cowboys in sweep of Dallas?

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.' Pause

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

1:11 Hope's Village president has big plans for tiny homes

1:01 Dogs in holiday costume prance down the Avila Beach promenade

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:18 How part of Adelaida Creek is being restored