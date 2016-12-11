Kelly leads Savannah St. past Oregon St. 93-90 in overtime

Robert Kelly Jr. had career highs of 24 points and nine rebounds as Savannah State held off Oregon State 93-90 in overtime on Sunday.
Joshua Floyd had 14 points and seven rebounds and Dexter McClanahan added 12 points for the Tigers (3-8).
Drew Eubanks had 23 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Beavers (3-7).
Troyce Manassa sank a 3-pointer and then drove for a lay-in to make it 91-86.
A pair of Kendal Manuel free throws for the Beavers made the score 91-88 with 24 seconds left. The Beavers fouled Austin Dascent, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one. JaQuori McLaughlin made a lay-in with 10 seconds left for the Beavers.
Zach Seller was fouled by the Beavers with 5.8 seconds remaining and sank both free throws. McLaughlin missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Beavers.
Savannah State shot 15-for-34 on 3-pointers, compared to 10-for-35 for the Beavers.
The Tigers led 50-44 at the break.
With the game tied at 84 late in regulation, Manassa missed a mid-range jumper for Savannah State, and the Beavers corralled the ball with 2.6 seconds. Thompson missed a half-court shot for the Beavers at the buzzer.
BIG PICTURE
Savannah State: The Tigers came into Sunday leading the nation with 15.5 made 3-pointers per game. . Kelly is a freshman and his previous career high in points was nine at Iowa State on Nov. 11.
Oregon State: Leading scorer Tres Tinkle missed his fourth straight game after breaking a bone in his non-shooting hand. . Ben Kone got his first playing time after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee as a high school senior. The forward had four points and two rebounds in 10 minutes.
UP NEXT
Savannah State plays at William & Mary on Monday, Dec. 19. The Tribe are 3-4 but on a 16-game non-conference home winning streak.
Oregon State plays on Friday in Portland at the Dam City Classic against Long Beach State (2-10 but with a brutal schedule).
