Highlights: Foot Locker 2016 Cross Country National Finals

The Nipomo High School football team finished an undefeated league season, clinching its first-ever outright Northern League title in school history with a 19-14 win over Santa Maria on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Paso Robles High School parents and former teachers gathered on Niblick Road on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, waving placards at honking cars in support of suspended coach and teacher Rich Schimke. A video released Nov. 1 showed Schimke pouring syrup into a player's belly button and then either licking it or pretending to lick it.
Video obtained by The Tribune shows Paso Robles High School head football coach Rich Schimke pouring syrup on a player during a post-game celebration. What happened next is in dispute, but the video led to Schimke being placed on paid administrative leave and it sparked a police investigation.