Waters hits late jumper, helps Oklahoma State beat Tulsa

Lindy Waters drained a step-back baseline jumper with 15.8 seconds left to lift Oklahoma State to a 71-67 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.
Waters hit the basket with the shot clock nearing zero and despite tight defense from Tulsa's Pat Birt. Tulsa had a chance to tie, but Sterling Taplin missed a layup attempt and OSU (7-2) secured the rebound. Thomas Dziagwa, who made three big second-half 3-pointers, made two free throws to secure the win with less than a second remaining.
Freshman point guard Brandon Averette had a career-high 17 points, subbing for OSU's leading scorer Jawun Evans, who was out with an injured shoulder. Jeffrey Carroll had 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Dziagwa scored 11 points.
Taplin had 16 points and Jaleel Wheeler 15 for Tulsa (4-4). The Cowboys outrebounded Tulsa 41-30, helping them overcome 39.7 percent shooting and 16 turnovers.
Wheeler's third 3-pointer of the second half, all from the left corner, gave Tulsa a 60-57 lead with 4:57 to play, its first lead since 15-14. The Cowboys clawed back on a pull-up by Averette, and 3-pointers by Leyton Hammonds and Dziagwa to lead 65-60.
Taplin scored on two drives and made one of two free throws to pull Tulsa to 67-65, then Junior Etou tied the score at 69 on a rebound basket before Waters' game-winner.
Ahead 17-16, the Cowboys took command with a 12-0 run triggered by a Phil Forte 3-pointer and fueled by seven free throws, pushing the lead to 29-16. The Cowboys forced Tulsa into 11 turnovers and had a 13-rebound advantage in leading 38-30 at the break, thanks partly to two late rebound baskets by Mitchell Solomon, including a tip-in at the buzzer.
OSU leads the series 71-39, including a 6-5 mark since Tulsa defeated Oklahoma State in the first round of the 1994 NCAA Tournament.
NEW STARTERS
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys were without leading scorer Evans (23.6 ppg), out with a bruise of the AC joint in his left shoulder suffered in practice Thursday. Guard Phil Forte also did not start due to a bruised hip but entered at the 15:51 mark. Averette and Carroll replaced them in the starting lineup.
Tulsa: After a 1-for-10 shooting performance in his last game that dropped his season percentage to 31 percent, Pat Birt, Tulsa's leading returning scorer from a year ago, did not start for the first time this season, and was replaced by freshman Lawson Korita. Korita finished with nine points and Birt had four.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State is back home Wednesday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Tulsa hosts Texas State on Dec. 17.
