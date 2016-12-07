Ducks tie it late, Kase beats Canes in shootout

Former Anaheim Ducks great Teemu Selanne had a philosophy about scoring goals. The Ducks are hoping his "ketchup bottle theory" applies to star winger Corey Perry.
Perry and Nick Ritchie scored late in the third period to tie it and rookie Ondrej Kase got the deciding goal in a shootout, lifting the Ducks over the Carolina Hurricanes 6-5 on Wednesday night.
After Ritchie deflected in Cam Fowler's shot with 3:59 left in the third, Perry got his fifth goal of the season with 2:28 remaining to tie it at 5.
"It's nice to see it hit the back of the net for once, and not the goalie," Perry said.
Perry, who scored 34 goals last year and won the Hart Trophy with 50 in 2010-11, hadn't scored since Oct. 25, but said he's hoping this goal leads to more.
"There was a player that I coached before and his name was Teemu Selanne," Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. "He used to say that goal scoring was like pouring ketchup out of the ketchup bottle. Once it starts to flow, then it comes readily."
It was the first non-regulation win for the Ducks this season and it was aided by Anaheim's young core. Kase slickly deked to his backhand before lifting his shootout attempt over Cam Ward. Stefan Noesen, recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League earlier in the day, got his first NHL goal, and Andrew Cogliano and Ryan Kesler also scored for Anaheim. John Gibson made 29 saves.
"The light went on and I threw my hands up," Noesen said. "It was all of the emotions from two long years coming through at once."
Teuvo Teravainen scored twice for the Hurricanes, and Jay McClement, Sebastian Aho and Brett Pesce also had goals. Ward made 33 saves while Carolina matched a season high with five goals.
"There were a couple breakdowns," Carolina coach Bill Peters said. "At times, I thought we did a real good job at controlling the tempo of the game. We had the puck lots. But we need to do a better job defensively and have a better awareness away from the puck."
Pesce scored on a slap shot 4:46 into the third period to give the Hurricanes a 4-2 lead. Kesler scored about four minutes later to cut the deficit, but Teravainen's second goal a minute later made it 5-3.
Noesen scored at 13:52 in the second period to make it 3-2. Joseph Cramarossa and Kase, Noesen's former San Diego Gulls teammates and roommate, were credited with the assists.
"They're both two of my pretty good friends," Noesen said. "I think no matter what happens, it was special. Seeing Cram' being the first one to come hug me and get the puck, that was awesome."
Less than two minutes after McClement broke a 1-1 tie with a backhand around Gibson at 10:10 in the second period, Aho broke away, faked a shot and backhanded it over Gibson to make it 3-1.
With 38 seconds left in the first period, Teravainen tied it at 1 with a power-play goal. Jaccob Slavin couldn't get a stick on a pass and instead used his skate to get it over to the right circle, where Teravainen found it and ripped a slap shot past Gibson.
Cogliano put the Ducks on the board with just over three minutes left in the first, when he went five-hole on Ward with his own rebound, his seventh of the season.
NOTES: The Ducks are 1-5 in overtime this season. ... Ducks C Rickard Rakell sat out his second straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Ducks D Korbinian Holzer was a healthy scratch. Noesen played in his third NHL game. ... Kase tallied his first NHL shootout winner. . Kesler has four goals in three games. ... Hurricanes F Elias Lindholm missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Hurricanes D Klas Dahlbeck and D Ryan Murphy were both healthy scratches.
UP NEXT
Hurricanes: At Los Angeles for the second game of a three-game California swing on Thursday night.
Ducks: Continue a three-game homestand against San Jose on Friday night.
