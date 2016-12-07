Kelly scores late goal to lift Senators past the Sharks

2:26 Listen to Jungle Fire, playing Dec. 10 at the Holiday Funk & Folk Fest in SLO Pause

4:32 Rep. Lois Capps says goodbye to the job that is "always about the people"

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:19 Pismo Mayor Shelly Higginbotham says emotional goodbye during her final council meeting

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:52 Tour a Mediterranean garden blooming in Morro Bay

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made