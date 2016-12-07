Sports

Princeton beats Hawaii 75-62 in Pearl Harbor Invitational

Steven Cook scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Princeton over Hawaii 75-62 in the Pearl Harbor Invitational on Wednesday night.

Cook was 7 of 14 from the field and made five 3-pointers. Spencer Weisz added 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Princeton (3-4), which shot 26 of 56 from the floor for 46 percent, and made 13 of 15 free throws. Henry Caruso had 12 points for the Tigers.

Gibson Johnson scored a career-high 19 points for Hawaii (4-5), which has lost three of its last four games. Noah Allen made three 3-point shots and also finished with 19 points.

Hawaii used a 15-4 spurt to cut into a 20-point halftime deficit and pull to 47-38 with about 15 minutes left, but they didn't get closer.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

