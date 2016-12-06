NHL Capsules

Jakub Voracek scored with 8.6 seconds left in overtime after Wayne Simmonds had two goals in regulation, leading the Philadelphia Flyers to their sixth straight victory, 3-2 over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.
Steve Mason made 42 saves to help the Flyers to their longest winning streak in five years. Mason, who earned the NHL's First Star of the Week on Monday, won his fifth straight start.
Aleksander Barkov and Jussi Jokinen scored for Florida, which completed a six-game trip with a 1-5-0 record.
Mason turned aside Florida's best chance in overtime when he denied Aaron Ekblad's slap shot from close range.
ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Ladd scored in the second period and Jaroslav Halak stopped 36 shots to lead the Islanders over their crosstown-rival.
John Tavares, Jason Chimera and Scott Mayfield also scored at the Barclays Center to help the last-place Islanders improve to 4-0-1 in their last five games.
Jimmy Vesey and Marc Staal scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 28 saves. The Rangers have alternated wins and losses in regulation in their last eight games.
The Rangers went 0 for 6 on the power play, including a 6-on-3 advantage with Lundqvist pulled over the final 32 seconds.
BLUES 3, CANADIENS 2, OT
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaden Schwartz got his second goal of the game in overtime, leading St. Louis over Montreal.
Paul Stastny also scored for St. Louis, which has won four of five. The Blues rallied from a 2-0 deficit and have a point in their last 13 home games.
Tomas Plekanec and Paul Byron scored for Montreal, which completed a five-game trip 2-3.
Goalie Jake Allen made 28 saves to improve to 13-3-3.
Schwartz lifted a backhander past goalie Al Montoya with 1:22 left in overtime.
DEVILS 3, CANUCKS 2
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a goal, set up a go-ahead tally by Kyle Palmieri and delivered a crushing check that knocked Vancouver defenseman Philip Larsen out of the game to lift New Jersey.
Defenseman Ben Lovejoy also scored and Cory Schneider made 22 saves as New Jersey remained the NHL's only team not to lose at home in regulation.
This is the first time the Devils have gone 10 home games without losing in regulation — they began 8-0-1 in 1987-88. This was also their first win in regulation in the last 11 games.
Daniel Sedin scored a second-period power-play goal with the Canucks on a two-man advantage, and he set up his brother, Henrik, early in the third period when Vancouver closed the deficit to a goal.
PREDATORS 4, AVALANCHE 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored a power-play goal 1:04 into the third period to give Nashville a win over Colorado.
Viktor Arvidsson, James Neal and P.K. Subban also scored for Nashville, which ended a two-game losing streak.
Matt Duchene scored twice and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for Colorado, which has lost six straight.
At the tail end of 2-minute 5-on-3 advantage, Josi took a pass from Ryan Johansen at the top of the left faceoff circle and dropped to one knee as he fired a tiebreaking one-timer by goaltender Semyon Varlamov.
BLACKHAWKS 4, COYOTES 0
CHICAGO (AP) — Marian Hossa had two goals, Scott Darling made 22 saves and Chicago beat Arizona to snap a two-game slide.
Artem Anisimov and Dennis Rasmussen also scored to help Chicago maintain a three-point lead over St. Louis in the Central Division.
Darling made a handful of tough stops but wasn't heavily tested in his first shutout this season and third of his career. He started his third straight game in place of No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford, who had an appendectomy in Philadelphia on Saturday.
The 37-year-old Hossa scored his team-leading 13th and 14th goals in his 27th game — surpassing his total of 13 last season in 64 contests.
SABRES 4, OILERS 3, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Ristolainen scored from the left circle 57 seconds into overtime and Buffalo beat Edmonton.
The Sabres scored twice in a span of 86 seconds, with Evander Kane forcing overtime by scoring with 29 seconds left in regulation. Kane had two goals and Brian Gionta also scored as Buffalo rallied after squandering a 2-0 first-period lead.
Anders Nilsson stopped 34 shots, closing his legs to foil Edmonton star Connor McDavid on a short-handed breakaway in the third period.
Leon Draisaitl, Milan Lucic and Jordan Eberle scored for the Oilers, who improved to 3-0-2 on the road despite the loss. McDavid had two assists.
RED WINGS 4, JETS 3, SO
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Henrik Zetterberg backhanded in the deciding goal in the shootout and Detroit came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Winnipeg.
Thomas Vanek also scored against goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the shootout, and Patrik Laine had Winnipeg's tally against Petr Mrazek.
Tomas Tatar, Anthony Mantha and Vanek scored in regulation for Detroit, which has at least one point in seven of its last eight games (5-1-2).
The Jets got goals from Andrew Copp, Dustin Byfuglien and Laine, whose 17th of the season tied him for the NHL lead with Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby.
FLAMES 2, STARS 1
DALLAS (AP) — Sean Monahan scored on a power play midway through the third period, lifting Calgary over Dallas.
Johnny Gaudreau passed to Monahan from behind the net into the slot, and he slid a wrist shot past goalie Kari Lehtonen.
Monahan assisted on Gaudreau's goal that tied it at 1 in the second period.
Flames goalie Chad Johnson made 29 saves. Lehtonen had 18.
Dallas' Curtis McKenzie opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the first period.
Comments