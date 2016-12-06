Winthrop wins 47th straight against non-DI opponents

Keon Johnson scored 20 points, Tevin Prescott had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals, and Winthrop beat Division III Greensboro College 106-63 on Tuesday night.
Prescott and Roderick Perkins combined to score the first nine points of the game and Winthrop never trailed. Their lead ballooned to 54-26 at halftime, led by Johnson's 12 points and Prescott's 11. The Eagles made 56 percent of their field goals and held Greensboro to 37 percent.
Winthrop didn't let up in the second half, scoring the first 11 points for a 39-point lead. Xavier Cooks had five points during the run.
Cooks, averaging 17.4 points, finished with 13 points for Winthrop (5-3), which won't play again until Dec. 17. Adam Pickett had 11 points and six steals.
Donavan Griffith led Greensboro with 26 points. Joseph Gatling added eight points after shooting 4 of 13.
Winthrop, which won its 47th straight game over a non-Division I opponent, faced Greensboro for the first time since Dec. 8, 1986.
Comments