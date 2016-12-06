World Cup luge races pushed back by heavy snow

World Cup luge races scheduled for Friday at the Whistler Sliding Center have been delayed until Saturday because heavy snow has delayed the delivery of sleds.
The sleds that were shipped from Lake Placid, New York, last weekend are stuck in Manitoba because of the snow, and aren't expected to arrive in British Columbia before Wednesday.
Friday will be a training day for all teams, and all four disciplines — men's, women's, doubles and the team relay — will be run on Saturday.
Parts of western Canada have gotten nearly a foot of snow because of the storm, with more in Wednesday's forecast.
