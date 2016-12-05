Milwaukee beats Montana State, spoils Hall's career night

Cameron Harvey scored 17 points on a perfect night from the field and Milwaukee spoiled Tyler Hall's career night with an 83-78 victory over Montana State on Monday night.
Hall, a Montana State sophomore guard, hit six 3s for a career-high 42 points. He was 15 of 25 from the field to top his previous best of 36 points during his freshman season.
Harvey hit all five of his 3-pointers and was 6 of 6 overall from the field. Brett Prahl finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (4-5), who shot 53.1 percent and hit 13 of their 20 3-pointers.
It was the Panthers' first road victory following a 0-3 start.
Milwaukee led by 19 (66-47) with 13:35 left. The Bobcats (5-4) kept chipping away, whittling their deficit to 74-72 after a Hall layup with 1:58 remaining. But Montana State couldn't get closer, and three free throws by Jeremiah Bell and two more by Brock Stull put it away.
