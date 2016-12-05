Johansson scores twice as Capitals beat Sabres 3-2 in OT

0:50 Templeton's Nate Avery talks about having Isaac Lindsey back on the sideline Pause

1:39 SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble fills the the Mission with holiday song

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

0:50 At least 33 killed in Oakland warehouse fire