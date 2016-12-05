Chicago Bulls suspend guard Rajon Rondo 1 game

The Chicago Bulls suspended Rajon Rondo for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers for conduct detrimental to the team, adding another disciplinary measure to the point guard's lengthy resume.
The 30-year-old Rondo has been suspended several times during his 11 NBA seasons for running afoul of the league or his team. He received a one-game penalty last December for directing a gay slur at referee Bill Kennedy and also was suspended for a game during his short stint in Dallas after he had a heated exchange on the court with coach Rick Carlisle in February 2015.
There was no public indication from the Bulls on what triggered Rondo's suspension. Jerian Grant replaced Rondo in the starting lineup and had five points on 1-for-7 shooting in Chicago's 112-110 loss to Portland.
"He's obviously very important with what we do in this building," coach Fred Hoiberg said of Rondo. "He's a guy that really gets us out and establishes the tempo for our team, especially in the fourth quarter. He's important for what we do, but that's not the reason we lost the game."
Rondo signed a $30 million, two-year deal with Chicago after averaging 11.9 points and an NBA-best 11.7 assists in 72 games with Sacramento last season. The four-time All-Star won the NBA title with Boston in 2008.
He is expected to return Tuesday night in Detroit.
"He'll be ready to go," teammate Dwyane Wade said. "He'll have fresh legs tomorrow. Whatever happened, the organization took care of it. Us as players, we support each other. It's an emotional game and guys have emotional moments. They handled it the way they thought was best, and we move on."
Rondo is averaging 8.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.7 rebounds in 17 games with the Bulls. He had one of his worst games of the year Saturday night in Dallas, finishing with two points, two assists and five turnovers in 24 minutes in an ugly 107-82 loss.
"I'm very confident in my relationship (with him)," Hoiberg said. "I had a great visit with Rajon yesterday, talked to him again this afternoon, and we'll look forward to seeing him on the plane tonight."
Also Monday, forward Doug McDermott practiced with the Windy City Bulls after he was assigned to the D-League for conditioning. McDermott hasn't played since Nov. 11 due to a concussion.
"He's going to go again tomorrow," Hoiberg said. "I'm sure he'll have some soreness involved just in his body, again being the first time that he's had this type of workout. Hopefully he has another good day tomorrow and we'll see what happens with Thursday."
Guard Michael Carter-Williams, who has been sidelined since Oct. 31 with a left wrist and left knee injury, also could head to the D-League soon. Hoiberg said he thinks Carter-Williams is going to be re-evaluated on Tuesday.
Comments