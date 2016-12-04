Westbrook first since Jordan with 5 straight triple-doubles

Russell Westbrook became the first NBA player with five consecutive triple-doubles since Michael Jordan had seven straight in 1989.
Westbrook got his fifth on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, clinching it on an assist to Enes Kanter for a dunk with 2:14 left in the third quarter. Westbrook also had 21 points and 13 rebounds at the time.
The Thunder won the first four games of Westbrook's triple-double stretch. It is Westbrook's 10th triple-double of the season and the 47th of his career. He leads active players in career triple-doubles.
Jordan's seven came during a run of 10 triple-doubles in 11 games.
Comments