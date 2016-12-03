Penny, Pumphrey lead San Diego State to Mountain West title

Rashaad Penny rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns, and Donnel Pumphrey added 110 yards and one TD as San Diego State beat Wyoming 27-24 on Saturday for its second consecutive Mountain West Conference championship.
Penny also gained 113 yards on two kickoff returns and 13 receiving yards for a total of 243 all-purpose yards for the Aztecs (10-3).
San Diego State's defense forced three Wyoming turnovers and held the Cowboys (8-5) to 2-of-14 on third down and 0-3 on fourth down.
Josh Allen led Wyoming with 248 yards passing and three touchdowns. But he also was picked off twice and lost a fumble.
THE TAKEAWAY
San Diego State: The Aztecs avenged a 34-33 regular season loss to Wyoming three weeks ago. Their win Saturday also snapped a two-game losing streak. The conference title was San Diego State's third in the last five years. San Diego State won its 10th game of the season and now has back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time while being a member of a conference in its Division I history since 1969.
Wyoming: The Cowboys and third-year coach Craig Bohl have nothing to hang their heads about. They surprised everyone by winning their conference division after finishing just 2-10 last year. It was Wyoming's first Mountain West Conference title game and the first postseason game ever at its 67-year-old War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys last played in the conference title game back in 1996 when they were in the Western Athletic Conference.
UP NEXT
San Diego State: Bowl game to be determined.
Wyoming: Bowl game to be determined.
Comments