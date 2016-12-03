Lehtonen leads Stars past Avalanche 3-0

Kari Lehtonen had 23 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Saturday night.
Patrick Eaves and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist, and Curtis McKenzie also scored.
Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves for the Avalanche, who were shut out for the fifth time this season.
Colorado played most of the game with five defensemen after Erik Johnson got hurt blocking a shot in the second period.
Lehtonen was sharp in his 35th career shutout, but he didn't face a lot of prime scoring chances. The Stars also were unable to generate many offensive opportunities, but they capitalized on a couple of openings.
McKenzie scored at 5:08 of the first period and Seguin added a power-play goal at 6:02 of the second. Jason Spezza nearly made it 3-0 late in the third but his shot on an odd-man rush clipped the post.
The Avalanche pulled Varlamov for an extra attacker, but Eaves picked up an empty-netter for his 10th goal of the season.
Colorado went 0-4-1 on its homestand. The Avalanche's 19 points are the fewest in the NHL.
The last-place Avalanche haven't scored more than three goals in their last eight games and are 2-5-1 in that stretch.
NOTES: Stars F Patrick Sharp (concussion symptoms) was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Thursday. Sharp has missed 15 games this season due to injury. ... Colorado C Rocco Grimaldi was recalled from San Antonio of the AHL on Friday and made his NHL debut against Dallas. ... Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) skated Saturday morning and should be on the upcoming four-game road trip. He has been out since Nov. 14.
UP NEXT
Stars: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.
Avalanche: Play at Nashville on Tuesday night.
