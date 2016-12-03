Hayward scores 32 as Jazz beat Nuggets 105-98

Gordon Hayward matched his season high with 32 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 105-98 on Saturday night.
The Jazz used a 31-8 stretch in the third quarter to blow open the game. Hayward took over, scoring both inside and on the perimeter, with 21 points in the quarter. It was the third consecutive 30-point game for the seven-year veteran.
Rodney Hood chipped in 15 for the Jazz.
Wilson Chandler and Will Barton each scored 20 for Denver.
Denver knocked down seven 3-pointers trying to rally in the fourth quarter, but couldn't complete the comeback. The Nuggets matched a season high with 13 3-pointers.
The Jazz took a 49-47 lead into halftime after a back-and-forth opening 24 minutes in which neither team was able to string together a significant run. Neither team shot the ball well from distance in the first half as the two teams were a combined 4 for 15 from behind the arc.
TIP-INS
Nuggets: Nikola Jokic missed his second straight game with a left wrist sprain. ... Denver is now 0-8 when trailing after the third quarter. ... The Nuggets have won just one road game since Nov. 6.
Jazz: Hood returned to the starting lineup after missing the last game with a hamstring injury. He went down hard in the third quarter and limped to the bench, but stayed in the game. ... George Hill missed his second consecutive game with a sprained left big toe.
TOUGH TIMES
The Nuggets have lost five of six with a lengthy road trip ahead. Coach Michael Malone is not thrilled with the state of his team.
"Right now, I am living minute-by-minute, day-by-day," Malone said. "We aren't playing good basketball right now. It's no secret. Our defense is evaporating rapidly."
UP NEXT
Nuggets: Denver visits Philadelphia on Monday for the second game of a six-game trip.
Jazz: Utah travels to face the Los Angeles Lakers and No. 2 overall pick Brandon Ingram on Monday.
