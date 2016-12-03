NBA Capsules

Troy Daniels scored a career-high 31 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on for a 103-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night after Julius Randle missed three free throws with 5.9 seconds left.
Lou Williams converted a three-point play with 51 seconds remaining to pull the Lakers within one possession, and they had a chance to tie when Gasol fouled Randle on a 3-point attempt.
Daniels shot 12 of 23 from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Marc Gasol had 19 points, and JaMychal Green added 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Williams scored a season-best 40 points for the Lakers. Luol Deng added 18.
TIMBERWOLVES 125, HORNETS 120, OT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points and 15 rebounds, and Minnesota erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Charlotte in overtime.
Zack LaVine added 17 points and Ricky Rubio had nine points and 12 assists for the Timberwolves. They snapped a four-game losing streak and avoided being swept by the Hornets for the third straight season.
Towns, a dominant force on the glass all night, had six points in overtime, including a backbreaking follow off a missed shot with 21 seconds left to put the Timberwolves up by six. Towns sealed the victory with two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining.
Minnesota tied the game in regulation behind 3-pointers from LaVine, Rubio and Wiggins in the final two minutes. Wiggins' pull-up 3 in transition with 8.9 seconds tied the game at 106.
Walker led Charlotte with 22 points and eight assists. Frank Kaminsky had 21 points, and Nic Batum had 15 points and 12 assists.
RAPTORS 128, HAWKS 84
TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 21 points, and Kyle Lowry and Patrick Patterson each added 17 in Toronto's victory over Atlanta.
Lowry also had eight assists and eight rebounds to help Toronto win its sixth straight and tie Cleveland for the Eastern Conference lead. The NBA champion Cavaliers will be in Toronto on Monday night in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.
Dennis Schroder had 15 points and six assists for the Hawks, Dwight Howard had 10 points and 17 rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 15 points. They have lost six in a row.
MAVERICKS 107, BULLS 82
DALLAS (AP) — Wesley Matthews scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half in Dallas' victory over Chicago.
Harrison Barnes scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half to help Dallas win its second straight game after losing 13 of its first 15.
Chicago was coming off a 111-105 victory over defending champion Cleveland on Friday night, the Bulls only win in their last four. Jimmy Butler led Chicago with 26 points.
CELTICS 107, 76ERS 106
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 12 straight Boston points late in the fourth quarter and tied his season high with 37 points to lead the Celtics past Philadelphia.
Avery Bradley added 20 points for Boston. The Celtics have won nine in a row against the 76ers.
Rookie Dario Saric tied his career high with 21 points and had 12 rebounds for Philadelphia. The 76ers have lost sixth straight.
BUCKS 112, NETS 103
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Matthew Dellavedova scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, helping Milwaukee hold off Brooklyn for its fourth straight victory.
John Henson led Milwaukee with 20 points and added seven rebounds, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic led Brooklyn with 24 points.
