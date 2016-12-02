Farragut wins Class 5A championship with 28-point comeback

Farragut running back Cooper Hardin scores a 5-yard touchdown against Independence during the first half of the Division I Class 5A Tennessee high school football championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Cookeville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Farragut players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Independence to win the Division I Class 5A Tennessee high school football championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Cookeville, Tenn. Farragut won 45-35.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Independence's Colby Logan (32) blocks a punt by Farragut's Joe Doyle (13) during the first half of the Division I Class 5A Tennessee high school football championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Cookeville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Independence's Colby Logan (32) chases after the ball after he blocked a punt by Farragut's Joe Doyle (13) during the first half of the Division I Class 5A Tennessee high school football championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Cookeville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Independence High School wide receiver Kedrell Scurry, top, catches a pass as he is hit by Farragut High School's Braden Collins (23) during the first half of the Division I Class 5A Tennessee high school football championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Cookeville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Independence High School wide receiver Kedrell Scurry comes up short of the goal line after catching a pass against Farragut High School during the first half of the Division I Class 5A Tennessee high school football championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Cookeville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Independence High School wide receiver Kedrell Scurry, left, catches a 20-yard touchdown pass as he is defended by Farragut High School linebacker Neyland Harmon (22) during the first half of the Division I Class 5A Tennessee high school football championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Cookeville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Farragut's Isaiah Gibbs, top, breaks up a pass intended for Independence wide receiver Owen Murphy (11) during the first half of the Division I Class 5A Tennessee high school football championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Cookeville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Farragut's Isaiah Gibbs, right, breaks up a pass intended for Independence wide receiver Owen Murphy during the first half of the Division I Class 5A Tennessee high school football championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Cookeville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Independence quarterback Brandon Hines (4) scores a touchdown on an 8-yard run ahead of Farragut linebacker Devin Yarborough (47) during the first half of the Division I Class 5A Tennessee high school football championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Cookeville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Independence defensive back Alan Watson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Farragut wide receiver Jack Devault, left, during the first half of the Division I Class 5A Tennessee high school football championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Cookeville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Independence students wear Christmas hats as they watch their school play Farragut in the Division I Class 5A Tennessee high school football championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Cookeville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Independence High School students react as they watch their school play Farragut High School in the Division I Class 5A Tennessee high school football championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Cookeville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Independence students wear Christmas hats as they watch their school play Farragut during the Division I Class 5A Tennessee high school football championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Cookeville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
