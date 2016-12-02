Sports

Farragut wins Class 5A championship with 28-point comeback

COOKEVILLE, Tenn.

Cooper Hardin ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns, including a 20-yarder with 5:07 left in the fourth quarter that helped Farragut cap an incredible comeback as the Admirals defeated Independence 45-35 in the Tennessee Class 5A championship game.

The Admirals (14-1) — who won their first title — trailed 35-7 with 2:49 left in the second quarter after the Eagles' Brandon Hines scored on an 8-yard run.

However, Braden Collins reeled in a 12-yard touchdown on the last play of the half, and then caught a 74-yard score on the first play of the third quarter to put Farragut back in business.

Jacob Warren's 10-yard catch on the first play of the fourth tied the game at 35 following Hardin's conversion run, and Joe Doyle's 42-yard field goal gave Farragut its first lead with 8:30 remaining.

Farragut's Jack Devault picked off two passes and was named defensive MVP.

Hines passed for 327 yards and two scores for Independence (14-1), but was also picked off six times.

