Akers leads Clinton past Pearl 49-35 for Class 6A title

Cam Akers ran for five touchdowns and threw for two more to lead Clinton past Pearl 49-35 and win the Mississippi Class 6A championship on Friday night.
Clinton (14-1) won its first state championship in school history.
Akers, a five-star college prospect and Mississippi's most-coveted recruit, finished the night 16 of 25 passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 217 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries to earn the game's Most Valuable Player honors.
Akers' 36-yard run with 10:36 left in the second quarter gave Clinton the lead for good at 14-7. His 46-yard touchdown pass went to Jordan Patton as time expired in the first half.
Pearl (11-4) was led by Jake Smithhart, who threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Tylan Knight, Willie Brown and Jaylon Stovall each had a rushing touchdown for the Pirates.
