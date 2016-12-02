NBA Capsules

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Dwyane Wade had 24 and the Chicago Bulls beat LeBron James and the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers 111-105 on Friday night.
Taj Gibson added a season-high 23 points and 11 rebounds for Chicago. Rajon Rondo had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds as the balanced Bulls handed the Cavaliers their third straight loss.
James showed up in a Cubs uniform to honor a World Series bet with his buddy Wade, then scored 27 points. Kyrie Irving added 20 points and eight assists, but the Cavaliers matched their longest losing streak in a year.
Chicago dominated Cleveland 78-60 in the paint and came out on top despite hitting shooting 3 of 18 on 3-pointers.
The Bulls used a strong third quarter to turn a one-point halftime deficit into an 88-80 lead. And they withstood several pushes in the fourth to knock off the defending NBA champions.
KNICKS 118, TIMBERWOLVES 114
NEW YORK (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points, Derrick Rose had 24 and Kyle O'Quinn added 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Knicks defeated the Timberwolves.
Zach LaVine scored 24 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 for the Timberwolves.
Despite trailing 98-88 after three quarters, the Timberwolves went on a 12-2 run to start the fourth, aided by five Knick turnovers in the first four minutes, and took their first lead of the game, 102-101, on LaVine's dunk with 6:33 remaining.
O'Quinn got the Knicks' lead back with consecutive baskets, and after Minnesota got within one, Rose scored the next five points to give New York a 110-104 lead.
Andrew Wiggins converted a layup with 2:11 left, but Anthony answered with a dunk off of a full court pass from O'Quinn to make the score 112-106.
Rose made two free throws with 31 seconds left for a 114-106 lead and the Timberwolves got no closer than four the rest of the way.
CELTICS 97, KINGS 92
BOSTON (AP) — Al Horford scored 26 points and blocked six shots, Isaiah Thomas scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and the Celtics held off the Kings.
Jae Crowder added 24 points and Avery Bradley had 15 points and nine assists for Boston, which needed a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away and finish off the Kings.
Sacramento outrebounded Boston 51-44, but hurt itself in the final period with turnovers, missed shots and a technical foul called on Matt Barnes as Boston surged ahead.
DeMarcus Cousins led Sacramento with 28 points and nine rebounds.
The Kings were playing for the first time since Monday. Sacramento's six-game road trip was interrupted when Wednesday's game at Philadelphia was postponed because of condensation on the floor.
MAGIC 104, 76ERS 88,
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 20 points, Nikola Vuvevic had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and the Magic cruised by the 76ers in a matchup of slumping Eastern Conference teams.
Serge Ibaka, Evan Fournier and Jeff Green all added 16 points for the Magic (8-12), who had lost five of six coming in. Bismack Biyombo had 13 rebounds.
The Sixers (4-15) lost their fifth straight despite 25 points and 10 rebounds from rookie Joel Embiid. It was his fifth double-double of the season.
Jahlil Okafor, who saw extended action with Embiid for the first time this season, also had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
RAPTORS 113, LAKERS 80
TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 24 points and seven assists and the Raptors rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers for their fifth straight victory.
The Toronto point guard tied his season high for 3-pointers, going 6 of 9 from beyond the arc as the Raptors beat the Lakers for the fourth straight time with their biggest win of the season. The 33-point victory surpassed the 27-point win over Philadelphia on Oct. 28.
DeMar DeRozan and Norman Powell both added 16 points for Toronto.
Brandon Ingram had 17 points for the Lakers, while their bench, the top scoring unit in the NBA, chipped in with Jordan Clarkson's 14 and former Raptor Lou Williams' 13.
PISTONS 121, HAWKS 85
ATLANTA (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 23 points, Tobias Harris added 18 and the Pistons beat the reeling Hawks.
The Pistons, who tied a team record with 17 3-pointers, have won five of six and are 3-1 on a trip that included stops at playoff contenders Oklahoma City, Charlotte and Boston.
Andre Drummond finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds and Ish Smith had 13 assists as seven players scored in double figures for Detroit.
The Hawks, losers in eight of their last nine games, were 9-2 and tied for the Eastern Conference lead after beating Milwaukee on Nov. 16. Now they are one-half game behind eighth-place Detroit and headed to play Toronto, the East's second-best team, on Saturday.
Dennis Schroder had 17 points and 13 assists for Atlanta. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Mike Muscala scored 11 each.
CLIPPERS 114, PELICANS 96
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Blake Griffin had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Chris Paul had 17 points and 13 assists, and the Clippers beat the Pelicans.
Jamal Crawford scored 21 points and Luc Mbah a Moute had 15 for Los Angeles, which capped a 10-day, six-game trip with victories on back-to-back nights on the shores of lakes Erie and Pontchartrain, having defeated Cleveland on Thursday night.
Anthony Davis hurt his right shoulder but played through it, scoring 21 points for New Orleans.
SPURS 107, WIZARDS 105
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points, including the winning jumper with 6 seconds left, and the Spurs overcame another sluggish start at home to beat the Wizards.
LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points for San Antonio, which won its 17th straight home game against Washington.
Bradley Beal was 5 for 5 on 3-pointers in scoring 23 points for the Wizards.
Beal's final 3 gave Washington a 103-102 lead with 53 seconds remaining. Danny Green's 3-pointer, his first points of the night, put San Antonio ahead 105-103 with 19 seconds to go.
John Wall tied it at 105 with 11.2 seconds left on a driving layup against Manu Ginobili before Leonard rose for a 20-foot jumper at the top of the key. Otto Porter Jr. missed a 9-foot runner off a Washington inbounds play that would have tied the game.
