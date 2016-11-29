Tennessee guard Jordan Bone has stress fracture in his foot

Tennessee guard Jordan Bone remains sidelined with a stress fracture in his left foot that already caused the freshman to miss the Volunteers' final two games at the Maui Invitational last week.
Volunteers coach Rick Barnes announced the severity of Bone's injury Tuesday. The expected timetable for Bone's recovery is two to four weeks.
Bone started each of Tennessee's first two games, but his foot started to bother him as the team was preparing for the Maui Invitational. He played just seven minutes off the bench in a loss to Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational before sitting out Tennessee's final two games in Maui.
Bone is averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 assists per game.
Tennessee (2-3) hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday.
