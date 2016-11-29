Jones leads Idaho State to 1st win, beating Lamar 77-60

Robert Jones had 18 points to help lead Idaho State to its first win of the season as the Bengals knocked off Lamar 77-60 on Tuesday night.
Jones was 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and made 5 of 8 field goal attempts. Gary Chivichyan nailed 3 of 5 from long range for 13 points and Geno Luzcando added 12 points, had three steals and grabbed six rebounds.
Idaho State (1-6), playing in its first home game, jumped to an early lead and was ahead 37-28 at the half. Lamar's Christian Albright and Nick Garth nailed back-to-back 3-pointers and the Cardinals closed to 53-50 midway in the second period. Novak Topalovic responded with a dunk to start an 8-0 run and Idaho State slowly pulled away.
The Bengals hit 23 of 48 field goal attempts while limiting Lamar to 19-of-62 shooting.
Colton Weisbrod led Lamar with 14 points and a career-best 17 rebounds.
