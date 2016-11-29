Scheifele, Laine each score No. 13 as Jets edge Devils 3-2

Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine each scored his 13th goal of the season to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Blake Wheeler had the other goal for the Jets, and Scheifele added an assist.
Devils rookie Miles Wood, with his first NHL goal, and Nick Lappin supplied the offense for New Jersey. Wood also had a penalty shot but failed to convert.
Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves in his fifth straight start for Winnipeg (11-12-2).
Cory Schneider stopped 26 shots for the Devils (10-7-5), who had earned at least a point in each of their previous three games (1-0-2).
Winnipeg has won five straight at home.
New Jersey outshot Winnipeg 7-6 in the scoreless first period, which featured shots from both teams that rang off the post and others fired just wide of the net.
Winnipeg had a two-man advantage for 1:41 early in the second and put two shots at Schneider. A couple of others clanged off the post.
The Jets made up for it with a pair of goals 2:01 apart, with Scheifele scoring at 11:20 and Wheeler beating Schneider off a rebound at 13:21.
Wood had a penalty shot after being taken down by Dustin Byfuglien on the way to the net, but whiffed on his opportunity.
Wood made up for his botched attempt with a shot fired through Hellebuyck's pads at 2:52 of the third.
Laine halted a six-game goal drought with a wrist shot that went high past Schneider to make it 3-1 at 4:47.
Lappin closed the gap to one goal 3 minutes later off a rebound.
The Devils had a power play with 8:09 left in the third, but couldn't capitalize. Schneider was pulled with 1:45 remaining.
NOTES: Jets center Bryan Little returned to the lineup after missing 23 games with a lower-body injury sustained a few shifts into the team's season opener on Oct. 13. He also missed the final 25 games last season because of a fractured vertebrae. ... Winnipeg forward Marko Dano left in the first period and didn't return after taking a stick in the face from Kyle Quincey of the Devils. ... Winnipeg was up 22-14 on shots on goal after the second period.
UP NEXT
Devils: Travel to Chicago for the third game on a four-game road trip Thursday.
Jets: Finish up a three-game homestand Thursday against Edmonton.
Comments