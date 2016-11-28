Beal hits career-high 7 3s, Wizards beat Kings 101-95 in OT

Bradley Beal made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points as the Washington Wizards recovered after giving up a late lead and beat the Sacramento Kings 101-95 in overtime Monday night.
John Wall had 19 points and 11 assists for the Wizards, but committed a career-high 11 turnovers.
Washington had a season-high 24 giveaways, but held the Kings to three points in overtime after seeing an eight-point lead evaporate over the final 5:12 of regulation.
DeMarcus Cousins had 36 points and a season-high 20 rebounds for Sacramento, which also committed its most turnovers of the season with 20.
Rudy Gay added 18 points, including the only 3 in overtime for the Kings, who were looking for their first back-to-back game sweep of the season.
Instead, Washington won its sixth of the year and fourth in its last six.
Cousins scored all but two of the Kings' points during a 12-4 run to close regulation, his last on a tough runner over Marcin Gortat to tie it at 92 with 10.1 seconds left.
Wall missed a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer, but hit a runner early in overtime to give Washington the lead. Then Beal hit his seventh and final 3 with 1:57 left in overtime to make it 97-92, after Markieff Morris rebounded Beal's initial attempt and kicked it back to him on the left wing.
Wall hit all four of his free throws to seal the win.
TECHNICALLY SPEAKING
Wall, Gortat and and Washington coach Scott Brooks all picked up technicals before halftime. It was Wall's fourth of the season, moving him within one of Cousins, who entered Monday tied for the league lead.
TIP-INS
Kings: Coach David Joerger started the same lineup for a second straight, ending a stretch four games with at least one change. ... Sacramento fell to 1-4 in the second game of a back-to-back set. ,,, The Kings were just 3 for 21 on 3-pointers.
Wizards: After making his season debut Saturday following preseason surgery on his left knee, C Ian Mahinmi missed Monday with a sore right knee, coach Scott Brooks said. ... Washington had nine of its turnovers in the second quarter. ... Kelly Oubre's 10 points and 10 rebounds marked his first career double-double .
UP NEXT
Kings: At Philadelphia on Wednesday night in the third game of a six-game road trip.
Wizards: Begin a three-game road swing at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.
