Ottawa wins Grey Cup, beating Calgary 39-33 in OT

3:06 Highlights of Cal Poly's first-round playoff loss to San Diego Pause

2:04 Black Friday 2016: How did it go in SLO?

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

0:06 Police: Armed man robs Atascadero Walgreens store

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

0:39 Tour Jim Harlow's agave garden in Templeton