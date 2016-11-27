San Jose State overtakes Washington State in 88-76 win

Ryan Welage tallied 20 points, including three 3-pointers, and 11 boards and four Spartans scored in double figures to lift San Jose State over Washington State 88-76 on Sunday.
Brandon Clarke finished with 12 points and 11 boards on 6-of-10 shooting for the Spartans.
SJSU (2-3) led by six at intermission and jumped out to a 10-point advantage with two quick baskets to begin the second half. Washington State called a timeout to regroup, but never closed the gap.
Each time the Cougars (3-3) began chipping away at the deficit, the Spartans answered with more buckets.
Down seven, Washington State accrued five consecutive misses in one possession and grabbed three offensive boards in a row. But Clarke turned Hawkinson's last miss into a 3 by Jalen James at the other end, and pushed the Spartan lead back to 10.
Welage hit a deep 3-pointer with 8:30 remaining, which lifted San Jose State up 13 points — its largest lead was 16.
In the early going, the teams traded leads.
Hawkinson scored a quick seven points, including a corner 3-pointer, putting Washington State up 12-9, with 13:57 left in the opening half. He led WSU with 19 points and 12 boards.
The Spartans beat the Cougars for the first time since 1990. Washington State had won the past five meetings.
BIG PICTURE
Washington State: The Cougars took their lumps in the Paradise Jam, with losses to No. 22 Creighton and Loyola-Chicago, and flopped in their first game back home. After finishing at the bottom of the Pac-12 last season, WSU is still searching for early momentum before Pac-12 play begins.
San Jose State: The Spartans, picked to finish last in the Mountain West, pick up a big first road win of the season against a Pac-12 opponent.
UP NEXT
Washington State plays Utah Valley on Wednesday in Pullman, the second of a four-game homestand that also includes games against New Orleans and Idaho. The Cougars also face Big 12 opponent Kansas State on Dec. 7.
