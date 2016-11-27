NBA Capsules

Kyrie Irving scored 19 of his season-high 39 points in the fourth quarter, and LeBron James had a triple-double in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 112-108 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.
James had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists, and Kevin Love added 25 points and 11 rebounds, The defending champion Cavaliers have won four straight to improve to 13-2.
Joel Embiid had 22 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers. They have lost three straight.
ROCKETS 130, TRAIL BLAZERS 114
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — James Harden had 38 points and 10 assists and Houston beat Portland.
Eric Gordon added 26 points, including six 3-pointers for the Rockets, They have made at least 10 3-pointers in 16 straight games to match the NBA record set by Golden State and Cleveland last season. They finished the night with 17.
CJ McCollum scored 28 points and Damian Lillard had 27 for the Blazers.
PACERS 91, CLIPPERS 70
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Glenn Robinson III and Myles Turner each scored 17 points and Indiana beat Los Angeles Clippers, handing the Clippers consecutive losses for the first time this season.
Al Jefferson added 16 points and eight rebounds to help Indiana win two straight for the second time this season.
Blake Griffin had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers. They dropped to 14-4.
KINGS 122, NETS 105
NEW YORK (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 37 points and 11 rebounds, Rudy Gay added 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Sacramento route Brooklyn.
Darren Collison added 18 points for the Kings in their first first first in Brooklyn.
Sean Kilpatrick scored 22 points, Brook Lopez had 17 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 13 for the Nets, They have lost seven straight games.
The Kings' Matt Barnes was ejected for a flagrant foul 2 on Kilpatrick with 9:34 left.
NUGGETS 120, SUNS 114
PHOENIX (AP) — Wilson Chandler scored 25 points, Jameer Nelson added 21 and Denver held off Phoenix.
Eric Bledsoe led Phoenix with a career-high 35 points. Devin Booker added 30.
The Nuggets led by 20 at the half but Booker and Bledsoe led a rally that cut the lead to three early in the fourth quarter. Denver gained a slightly larger cushion from there before the Suns cut it to four in the final minute but could get no closer.
Booker scored 25 points in the second half, Bledsoe 21.
MAVERICKS 91, PELICANS 81
DALLAS (AP) — Wesley Matthews scored 21 points, including eight during a fourth-quarter rally that gave Dallas the lead for good, and the Mavericks beat New Orleans.
Matthews made a 3-pointer and another basket to give Dallas a 72-71 edge with 5:39 remaining. New Orleans regained the lead on Anthony Davis' two free throws, but Matthews made another 3-pointer to put the Mavericks ahead to stay.
Dallas improved to 3-13, still the NBA's worst record. The Pelicans fell to 6-12.
Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 23 points. Davis had 36 points and 13 rebounds.
BUCKS 104, MAGIC 96
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Henson scored 20 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Milwaukee beat Orlando.
Michael Beasley had 13 points to help the Bucks beat the Magic for the second time in a week.
Evan Fournier led Orlando with 27 points and seven assists. Serge Ibaka scored 19 points, and Nikola Vucevic added 17 points and 16 rebounds.
Comments