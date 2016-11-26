Bowl worthy: Vanderbilt upsets No. 24 Tennessee, 45-34

2:04 Black Friday 2016: How did it go in SLO? Pause

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

1:33 Kaepernick, Reid only 49ers to take a knee during national anthem

2:08 Fans speak out on Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand during the national anthem

0:29 Jerry Brown: We'll need to 'build a wall around California'

1:57 Trump says California is shoving its water out to sea: 'It's so insane'