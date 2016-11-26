Sports

November 26, 2016 5:31 PM

Clark's 19 leads Oakland over UC Davis 79-66

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Stevie Clark had 19 points and Martez Walker scored 16 to lead Oakland to fourth place in the Great Alaska Shootout with a 79-66 win over UC Davis on Saturday.

The Golden Grizzlies (6-1) led 37-34 at the half but trailed 45-43 in the middle of the second half. Isaiah Brock made a layup, followed by two free throws after a turnover, to put Oakland up for good and start a 9-2 run. Nick Daniels' 3-pointer made it 52-47.

Clark's 3-point play at 4:59 pushed the lead to 11 and free throws iced the game.

Daniels finished with 12 points and Brock 10. The Golden Grizzlies were 15 of 19 from the free-throw line in the second half.

Chima Moneke led the Aggies (5-3) with 21 points and 12 rebounds. UCD was just 11 of 36 from the field in the second half.

