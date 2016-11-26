Norway's Nina Loeseth leads giant slalom in Vermont

2:04 Black Friday 2016: How did it go in SLO? Pause

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

0:15 An explosive way to get a bottle of sparkling wine ready for sale