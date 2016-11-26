Norway's Nina Loeseth leads giant slalom in Vermont

Nina Loeseth of Norway and Tessa Worley of France were 1-2 after the first run of the women's World Cup giant slalom at Killington on Saturday.
They were the only skiers under a minute for the first run on Killington's Superstar trail. Loeseth finished in 59.47 seconds, with Worley at in 59.56. Federica Brignone of Italy was in third, 0.64 back.
Last year's overall World Cup champion, Lara Gut of Switzerland, skied out early in her run. Gut won the season's first giant slalom — in Soelden, Austria, in October.
World Cup overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. was in eighth place after her first run, 1.15 seconds out. Shriffin was runner-up to Gut at Soelden and winner of the first women's slalom at Levi, Finland,
Saturday's race is the first Alpine World Cup event at Killington and the first in Vermont since 1978.
