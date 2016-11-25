Sports

November 25, 2016 8:26 PM

Taylor leads Fresno State past Oregon State 63-58

The Associated Press
CORVALLIS, Ore.

Jahmel Taylor had 21 points, shooting 6-for-10 on 3-pointers, and three steals as Fresno State held on to beat Oregon State 63-58 on Friday night.

Paul Watson added 13 points and nine rebounds and Jaron Hopkins had 10 points for the Bulldogs (3-2).

Tres Tinkle scored a career-high 31 points with 10 rebounds and six steals for the Beavers (2-4), who lost their fourth in a row. JaQuori McLaughlin added 12 points.

The Beavers led 21-10 early, but Fresno State closed the half on a 17-5 surge, fueled by Taylor's four 3-pointers in the final three minutes. The Bulldogs led 27-26 at the break.

Fresno State took control with a 17-2 run in the second half, capped by a Watson 3-pointer with 10:30 left.

Cullen Russo was fouled with 35.7 seconds left and he made both free throws to give Fresno State a 61-55 lead. On Oregon State's next possession, McLaughlin made a 3-pointer but Watson was fouled and made both free throws to seal it.

BIG PICTURE

Fresno State: Entering Friday, the Bulldogs were tied for ninth in the nation in steals, forcing 10.5 per game. They had 10 against Oregon State. . Taylor is now 16-for-28 on the season from long range (57 percent).

Oregon State: Stephen Thompson Jr. missed his fifth game in a row with a foot injury. He has been considered day-to-day. . Drew Eubanks had five blocks for the Beavers.

UP NEXT

Fresno State hosts Menlo College, a NAIA school, on Wednesday.

Oregon State hosts NAIA Division II foe Southern Oregon on Monday.

