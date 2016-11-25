Sports

Canada helps No. 9 UCLA edge Toledo 75-73

CANCUN, Mexico

Jordin Canada scored 27 points to lead No. 9 UCLA to a 75-73 victory over Toledo on Friday at the Cancun Challenge.

Trailing by 14 points at the half, Toledo (4-1) rallied within 74-73 with 32 seconds left after Mariella Santucci hit a 3-pointer. Monique Billings was fouled with 2 seconds left. She hit the second of two free throws and the Rockets couldn't get a tying shot off.

Billings finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (5-1).

Santucci and Janice Monakana scored 16 points each for Toledo.

Trailing by one midway through the first quarter, UCLA closed the opening period with a 14-5 run spurred by Kari Korver's two 3-pointers. The Rockets got within 24-19 before Canada scored the final 11 points for the Bruins before the half, including two 3-pointers, to give UCLA a 38-24 lead.

BIG PICTURE:

Toledo: The Rockets started the season with three consecutive wins for the first time since 1996-97. UT has started a season 3-0 on four occasions in school history.

UCLA: The Bruins have a challenging schedule ahead with a game against Michigan in early December before visiting No. 3 South Carolina at the end of next month.

UP NEXT:

Toledo: The Rockets host Illinois Chicago on Thursday.

UCLA: The Bruins have a week off before hosting Hawaii on Sunday, Dec. 4.

