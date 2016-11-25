No. 6 Washington tops No. 23 Washington State 45-17

0:47 Gobble Wobble Fun Run kicks off Thanksgiving festivities Pause

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO