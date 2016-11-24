LSU beats Old Dominion 66-60 in Battle 4 Atlantis

Brandon Sampson scored 24 points to help LSU beat Old Dominion 66-60 on Thursday night in the Battle 4 Atlantis consolation bracket.
Duop Reath added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (4-1), who shook off a blowout loss in Wednesday's first game of the eight-team tournament by hanging on down the stretch against the Monarchs (2-2).
LSU was coming off a 35-point loss to Wichita State in which it shot just 28 percent. A day later, the Tigers shot 61 percent after halftime and stayed a half-step ahead as the game entered the final minutes.
Ahmad Caver scored 11 points to lead Old Dominion, which was coming off an overtime loss to No. 10 Louisville in its Atlantis opener.
The Monarchs shot just 37 percent and struggled at the foul line (8 of 15) for the second straight game.
BIG PICTURE
ODU: Two games, two bad shooting performances. The Monarchs had to work hard for their looks against the Tigers and struggled to make them when they did get a clean shot.
LSU: At least coach Johnny Jones knows his team can put an ugly loss behind it. The Tigers responded by controlling the boards and blocking five shots to go with the solid second-half shooting.
UP NEXT
ODU: The Monarchs will play St. John's in Friday's seventh-place game.
LSU: The Tigers will face VCU in Friday's fifth-place game.
