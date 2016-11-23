King scores 2 late, Kings top Isles 4-2 for 4th straight

Dwight King scored twice in a 20-second span late in the third period, Peter Budaj stopped 22 shots and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New York Islanders 4-2 on Wednesday night for their fourth consecutive win.
Jake Muzzin and Alec Martinez also scored to help the Kings win their fifth straight at home.
Anders Lee scored twice and Jaroslav Halak made 24 saves for the Islanders, who dropped to 1-5-1 on the road this season.
King deflected in Derek Forbort's long slap shot for the go-ahead goal with 2:28 remaining, seconds after a power play expired. He made it 3-1 just 20 seconds later, and Muzzin added an empty-netter.
Lee tied it 4:27 into the third period. He was somehow able to collect and backhand in the rebound of Travis Hamonic's missed shot while tangled up with Kings defenseman Matt Greene.
Lee added his third goal of the season with 1:52 left to make it 4-2, but the Islanders failed in their attempt to string together consecutive wins away from Barclays Center for the first time this season.
Martinez put the Kings ahead 15:34 into the first period with his fourth goal of the season, taking advantage of Trevor Lewis' screen in front to beat Halak with a shot from the blue line.
Kings defensemen have seven goals during their winning streak, including Martinez scoring the opener against New Jersey last Saturday.
Muzzin and Anze Kopitar, who returned to action after missing five games with a hand/wrist injury, had assists on the play.
The Islanders could not carry over the momentum from their first road win of the season Tuesday at Anaheim, despite two power-play opportunities in the first 11 minutes. New York had just one shot with the man advantage and seven total in the opening period, half the number needed to decide their 14-round shootout against the Ducks the previous night.
The Kings' penalty kill has been especially sharp of late, allowing just one goal in 16 opportunities over its last five games.
The second period was a sleepy affair, with no goals, no penalties and the teams combining for 13 shots. There was drama in the closing 30 seconds as the puck took a strange bounce off the wall, leaving Halak out of position, but Kyle Clifford lost his footing in front of the crease and could not take advantage.
NOTES: The Islanders scratched G Thomas Greiss, RW Cal Clutterbuck and D Scott Mayfield. Clutterbuck, who sustained an upper-body injury against the Ducks, went through pregame warmups before being held out. ... The Kings scratched LW Teddy Purcell and D Tom Gilbert.
UP NEXT
Islanders: Friday at San Jose.
Kings: Saturday night at home against Chicago.
