Elon beats Illinois-Chicago 91-80 behind Swoope, Dawkins

Dainan Swoope scored a career-high 26 points, Brian Dawkins added a career-best 19 points and made all three of this 3-pointers and Elon beat Illinois-Chicago 91-80 in Wednesday's opener of the NIU Thanksgiving Classic.
Tyler Seibring scored 14 points on 7-of-14 shooting and made a layup, putback and 3-pointer amid a 10-2 run that gave Elon a 21-point lead with 13:24 left in the second half.
Elon didn't make a field goal for 3:37 and UIC gained ground on a 10-2 run capped by Dikembe Dixson's jumper to pull to within 66-53. But Elon pulled away after Dawkins' layup and 3-pointer and led by 14 after Swoope hit a 3 with 1:23 left.
Dimitri Thompson added 11 points for Elon (3-1), which never trailed and led 44-31 at halftime after Swoope's 3-pointer.
Dixson scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Tai Odiase added 17 points and Marcus Ottey had 11 for UIC (2-2).
