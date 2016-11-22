Sports

November 22, 2016 8:21 PM

SMU builds big lead early, coasts against UC Santa Barbara

DALLAS

Semi Ojeleye scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field to help lead SMU to an 84-57 win over UC Santa Barbara on Tuesday night.

Sterling Brown scored 14 points and added seven rebounds, while Ben Moore and Shake Milton each had 12 for the Mustangs (4-1), which improved to 3-0 at home this season.

SMU shot 55.8 percent from the field while limiting the Gauchos (0-4) to just 32.8 percent. The Mustangs also won the rebound battle 43-26 and dished out 21 assists to just 12 for UC Santa Barbara.

SMU built a 41-26 lead at the half and extended it to 48-28 on a Brown jam with 16:52 left in the game. A Ben Emelogu 3-pointer five minutes later made it 63-34 and UC Santa Barbara never mounted a serious comeback.

Gabe Vincent led the Gauchos with 18 points. Eric Childress added 11.

