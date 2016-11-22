Etou, Tulsa hold off Oregon State 75-64

Junior Etou scored 17 points and made two clutch baskets down the stretch that helped Tulsa repel a strong Oregon State for a 75-64 win on Tuesday night.
Junior college transfer Jaleel Wheeler added 16 points and Sterling Taplin and Pat Birt nine each in matchup of two of last year's NCAA Tournament participants which were hit hard by graduation. Tulsa (2-2) shot 45 percent and outrebounded OSU 38-23, led by Eton's seven boards.
Tres Tinkle scored 19 points for Oregon State (2-3), JaQuori McLaughlin had 12 points and five rebounds and Drew Eubanks added 10 points and five boards.
Trailing 37-22 after a tentative first half, Oregon State asserted itself early in the second, opening with a 17-3 run to pull within 40-39 on a 3-pointer by Kendal Manuel.
Tulsa regained some control with a 7-0 run by Taplin, who made a 3-pointer, a free throw and then a steal and layup to push the lead back to 53-44. OSU kept chipping away and was within four when Etou answered with a 3-pointer from the left corner, then a layup on a nifty assist from Taplin, giving Tulsa a 67-58 advantage with 2:50 left.
Tulsa opened the big halftime lead despite using 12 players and changing lineups constantly. Seven players made at least one 3-pointer in the half, eight scored and Tulsa limited the Beavers to 39 percent shooting (9-23).
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State: The Beavers lost eight players who had played in a combined 622 games at OSU.
Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane are replacing 10 seniors and has just five players who were on the roster last year, including two who sat out (TK Edogi redshirted and Etou was a transfer from Rutgers).
UP NEXT
Oregon State: returns home for games Friday against Fresno State and Monday against Southern Oregon.
Tulsa: visits crosstown rival Oral Roberts Monday. Haith's teams have yet to defeat ORU in two previous meetings.
