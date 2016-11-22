Jones scores 24, New Mexico State downs Nicholls 86-74

Jemerrio Jones scored 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting and Sidy N'Dir's go-ahead 3 helped New Mexico State rally to beat Nicholls 86-74 in Tuesday night's round of the San Diego Classic.
Trailing 44-43 at halftime, N'Dir's trey at 16:54 broke a 47-all tie and sparked a 12-0 run the Aggies used to pull away to lead by as many as 15 points in the second half. There were 14 lead changes and 13 ties before the Aggies made their run.
Nicholls closed to within 78-69 on Lafayette Rutledge's 3 with 2:38 left, but Jones responded with a jumper and the Colonels got no closer.
Jones had nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Aggies (4-2). Braxton Huggins scored 21 points with 5 of 6 3-pointers, N'Dir finished with 12 points and Eli Chuha added 10.
Lafayette Rutledge scored 23 points, Ja'Dante' Frye scored 17 and Johnathan Bell 16 for the Colonels (2-3).
