Sims 17 pts spark Arkansas St past SIU Edwardsville, 75-57

Deven Simms came off the Arkansas State bench to score 17 points and lead the Red Wolves to a 75-57 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Tuesday night.
Tre Harris hit a 3-pointer to get SIU Edwardsville within two, 26-24 with under two minutes to play in the first half and the Cougars trailed by only three at intermission. Christian Ellis converted a 3-point play and Carlos Anderson hit a jumper to give SIU Edwardsville the lead, 29-27 barely a minute into the second half.
Burak Eslik hit a pair of free throws with 15:03 left to give the Cougars a 39-33 lead, but Devin Carter hit a 3-pointer to spark an 22-4 run that gave Arkansas State command of the game for good, 55-43.
Carter finished with 14 points for Arkansas State (5-1).
Ellis finished with 13 points to lead SIU Edwardsville (2-3).
