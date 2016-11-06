CB Sean Smith out for Raiders for showdown vs. Broncos

Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith is inactive for the game against the Denver Broncos with an injured left shoulder.
Smith left last week's game with the injury and was limited during the week before being declared inactive on Sunday night. The other players inactive for Oakland are quarterback Connor Cook; cornerback Antonio Hamilton; offensive linemen Matt McCants and Vadal Alexander; tight end Ryan O'Malley; and defensive tackle Stacy McGee.
Denver is also without two cornerbacks with Aqib Talib and Kayvon Webster sidelined. Quarterback Austin Davis, defensive lineman Darius Kilgo, receiver Cody Latimer, guard Connor McGovern and guard Billy Turner are also out.
