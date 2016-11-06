Fabbri, Lehtera help Blues break out, beat Avs 5-1

Robby Fabbri and Jori Lehtera each scored in the first 3:35 and the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Sunday night.
St. Louis entered with 26 goals in 12 games this season and hadn't scored more than two goals in any of its past six games.
The Blues have won 10 of their last 12 games against Colorado dating to April 2011.
Jake Allen stopped 22 shots for St. Louis, and the Blues killed off five power-plays.
Matt Duchene got his sixth goal for Colorado. Semyon Varlamov had stopped 20 of 25 shots, and Calvin Pickard had three saves in the third period for the Avs.
Fabbri scored 1:37 into the first on a 2-on-1 break with Dmitrij Jaskin, beating Varlamov to the short side for his first goal of the season.
Lehtera scored from the slot off a pass from Carl Gunnarsson, getting his first goal 3:35 in.
After Duchene made it 2-1 by tipping Francois Beauchemin's shot 6:38 into the second, Jaden Schwartz deflected a slap shot by Alexander Steen with 5:06 left in the period and Scottie Upshall buried a pass from Ryan reaves about two minutes later.
David Perron scored with 54 seconds left in the second on a shot that deflected off Varlamov's glove and shoulder.
NOTES: Blues D Joe Edmundson did not return after getting hit by Rene Bourque along the boards late in the first period with an upper body injury. ... Colorado LW Blake Comeau was scratched with a groin injury. ... Avalanche right wing Jarome Iginla skated in his 1,485th NHL game, moving past Rod Brind'Amour for 19th on the NHL career list. Iginla needs three more to tie Wayne Gretzky for 18th.
UP NEXT:
Colorado: Will play at home against Arizona on Tuesday.
St. Louis: Will play at home against Chicago on Wednesday.
Comments