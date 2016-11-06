Giants lose receiver Victor Cruz, left guard to injuries

The New York Giants lost both wide receiver Victor Cruz and left guard Justin Pugh to injuries Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Pugh sprained his right knee early in the second quarter and did not return. Cruz had one catch for 46 yards when he hurt his ankle in the first half as the Giants built a 21-10 lead over the Eagles.
Cruz tore up his knee in October 2014 against the Eagles and missed the rest of that season and all of 2015 with a calf injury.
Eagles safety Terrence Brooks left the Giants' 28-23 win with a hamstring issue.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin sustained a groin injury in the first quarter against Jacksonville and did not return. He missed practice Thursday with a sore groin, but practiced Friday. It wasn't clear when Maclin aggravated the injury, but he couldn't come up with a pass while sliding to the ground on the Chiefs' first possession.
Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns hurt his ankle on Jacksonville's second offensive play in the second half. He returned, then left again to be evaluated for a concussion. Jacksonville linebacker Myles Jack left with a hip injury.
Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick left his team's 27-23 loss at Miami late in the third quarter after being shaken up on a late by tackle Jordan Phillips following a throw. The Dolphins were penalized. Fitzpatrick walked off the field accompanied by trainers and went to the locker room. He was replaced by Bryce Petty briefly.
The Jets said Fitzpatrick had an injured knee and was questionable to return. But Fitzpatrick returned and finished the game.
Jets cornerback Marcus Williams (ankle) left in the first quarter, and linebacker Josh Martin (concussion) missed the second half. Dolphins linebacker Jelani Jenkins (concussion and hand) and receiver Kenny Stills (illness) left in the second quarter.
In Minnesota, Vikings punt returner and cornerback Marcus Sherels left with a wrist injury in the second quarter. Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson left Detroit's 22-16 overtime win in the fourth quarter with a calf injury.
Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey missed part of the first quarter with an injured finger. He returned only to leave for good with the same injury in the third quarter. Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield hurt his groin in the fourth quarter and did not return.
Baltimore running back Kenneth Dixon left in the fourth quarter with a bruised chest.
Titans rookie and Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry hurt his calf before kickoff in San Diego and did not play.
Chargers left guard Orlando Franklin was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in a 43-35 win.
Carolina safety Colin Jones was ruled out with a concussion early in the second half of a 13-10 win over Los Angeles.
San Francisco defensive end Arik Armstead injured a shoulder in the first quarter of the 49ers' 41-23 loss to New Orleans.
Comments