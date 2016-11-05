Evans throws TD pass in OT, leads La-Monroe over S. Alabama

Caleb Evans threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Green in overtime to lift Louisiana-Monroe to a 42-35 victory over South Alabama on Saturday night.
Louisiana-Monroe (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) had the first possession of overtime. The Warhawks' Cortez Sisco Jr. sacked Dallas Davis on a fourth-and-12 to end the game.
Evans was 26-of-38 passing and connected with Rj Turner and Xavier Brown for scores. Thomas Koufie ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to give Louisiana-Monroe a 35-28 lead with about four minutes left.
Dami Ayoola scored on a 14-yard touchdown run for the Jaguars to tie it at 35-35. The Warhawks then drove to the South Alabama 39 when Chris Henderson intercepted Evans and ran to the Louisiana-Monroe 33-yard line with five seconds left. But Sisco blocked Gavin Patterson's 50-yard field goal attempt as time expired to force overtime.
Comments